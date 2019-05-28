Definitely aspiring for ministerial birth: Congress' Ajay Singh

Ajay Singh, a from Jewargi constituency and son of former state chief Dharam Singh, has expressed keenness on becoming a part of the cabinet.

When asked if he wants to become a in the government, Ajay said, "Definitely I am also an aspirant. I leave it to the party seniors to decide whom they are going to accommodate. I think it (allotment of new ministerial birth) is going to be a good combination of both trouble-makers and loyal MLAs. The first priority is that we need to continue this Congress-JD(S) government."

Singh affirmed that the party will always remain his first priority. "All of us will sit together and decide on future strategy", he added.

The Jewargi MLA also asserted that there are no questions about mid-term elections and said, "We have just finished an election. Everyone is going to sit for CLP and they will give their opinions in that meeting."

Talking about the criticism channelled towards the Congress-JD(S) alliance by several JD(S) MLAs, Singh said, "There is a coordination committee and it is for them to decide what needs to be done and how we will go about it."

In view of the tumultuous political developments in Karnataka, Congress' state unit has called for a Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on May 29 in Bengaluru.

On Monday, KN Rajanna had claimed that the coalition government will collapse after June 10.

In the recently held polls, won 25 of the 28 seats along with an Independent backed by it, with just one seat each going to Congress and JD(S).

is the single largest party with 105 members in the 225 member assembly while the ruling coalition has 117 members with 79 legislators from Congress, 37 from JD(S) and 1 from BSP.

