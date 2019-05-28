BJP dents TMC, inducts 2 MLAs, 63 councillors

In a setback to TMC after the drubbing in the elections, two of its MLAs, including Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu Roy, along with 63 municipal councillors joined the here on Tuesday.

Along with Subhrangshu and Tushar Kanti Bhattacharya, a CPI (M) MLA Hemtabad also joined the in the presence of in charge

"I am joining the BJP after being inspired by Modi ji," said Subhrangshu, who was recently suspended from TMC for six years for anti-party activities.

With most of the councillors switching their political affiliation, three municipalities -- Kanchrapara, Halishahar, and -- will be now controlled by the BJP. Currently, TMC controls these urban bodies.

Seventeen out of 24 councillors including the of municipality, 17 out of 23 councillors including and vice of municipality and 29 out of 31 councillors of the municipality have crossed over from TMC to BJP.

Meanwhile, 16 councillors of municipality collectively withdrew from

A member from district and some village heads have also chosen to work for BJP.

Addressing the media on the occasion, said, "There are some more people who are ready to join the party. You will see a line of MLAs joining BJP starting June 1."

"Like the elections were held in seven phases in West Bengal, joinings in BJP will also happen in seven phases. It was the first phase today," added Vijayvargiya.

"The people who are feeling suffocation in TMC due to Mamata Banerjee's dictatorship want to come to the party but we would not let everyone come in. Only leaders who fit in BJP will be inducted in the party," he mentioned.

Vijayvargiya also said government may have to "struggle for its existence" in the coming days.

"We extend our wishes to Mamata ji that she retains the post till 2021 but if she herself cuts short her period, only she will be responsible for the outcome. We want to make our government in the state in 2021. But if her people continue to leave her, we can do anything," he added.

The BJP broke into the winning 18 seats, 16 more than it bagged in the 2014 general elections, while TMC bagged 22 out of the 42 seats in the state. managed to win just two seats, while the Left parties drew a blank.

