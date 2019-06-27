Indian Medical Council bill introduced in Lok Sabha

The government on Thursday introduced in the the (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which aims at bringing transparency, accountability and quality in the governance of medical educations in the country.

The bill had lapsed after it was introduced in 16th by for Health, Ashwini Choubey. The Cabinet had approved the Bill on June 12 to replace the (Amendment) Second Ordinance, 2019 through an Act of Parliament.

The Bill provides for supersession of (MCI) for a period of two years with effect from September 26, 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)