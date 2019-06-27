Congress President Rahul Gandhi condemns killing of Haryana Cong leader Vikas Chaudhary

has condemned the killing of and Vikas Chaudhary, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants in on Thursday morning.

"The killing of is a shameful, condemnable and unfortunate incident. The incident reflects deteriorating law and order situation in May God give his family strength in this hour of sorrow and may his soul rest in peace." Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Congress also condoled Chaudhary's killing.

"The incident of Congress and being shot in the broad daylight is extremely saddening. This act is condemnable and shameful. My heartfelt condolences to the family. May God give peace to his soul," Surjewala tweeted in Hindi.

He also attacked the ruling BJP and accused it of spreading violence in the region.

"Under the BJP rule, Haryana has become a gundaraj and a stronghold of organised crime. There is no law and order in the state as goons and other chaotic elements are ruling the state. The is solely responsible for creating such an atmosphere. An unbiased investigation should be conducted into the matter and the BJP must make efforts to provide speedy justice."

leader was shot at in today and he later succumbed to his

He was attacked while travelling in his car in the morning.

The also posted a condolence message on stating, "We are deeply angered and saddened by this act of grotesque violence against a member of the We urge the Haryana Govt. to bring the perpetrators to justice at the earliest. Our sincere condolences to his family in this time of grief."

Condemning the gruesome incident, Ashok Tanwar, claimed that there is no law and order in the state.

"It is a 'jungle raj', there is no fear of law. A similar incident happened yesterday, where a woman who opposed molestation was stabbed. There should be an investigation into this matter," Tanwar said while speaking to ANI.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)