Rahul Gandhi condemns murder of Haryana Congress leader

on Thursday condemned the murder of a in Faridabad,

"Murder of is shameful and tragic. The incident mirrors the law and order situation in the state of May God give his family strength to endure the trauma," Gandhi tweeted from his official account.

was shot at earlier in the day. He was attacked while travelling in his car in the morning.

Chaudhary later succumbed to his

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)