Rahul Gandhi condemns murder of Haryana Congress leader

ANI  |  Politics 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condemned the murder of a congress leader Vikash Chaudhary in Faridabad, Haryana.

"Murder of Vikash Chaudhary is shameful and tragic. The incident mirrors the law and order situation in the state of Haryana. May God give his family strength to endure the trauma," Gandhi tweeted from his official Twitter account.

Congress leader Vikash Chaudhary was shot at earlier in the day. He was attacked while travelling in his car in the morning.

Chaudhary later succumbed to his injuries.

First Published: Thu, June 27 2019. 14:25 IST

