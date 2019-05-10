Indian men's hockey team defeats Australia A

-
The Indian men's hockey team registered a comfortable 3-0 victory over Australia 'A' in their ongoing Australia tour on Friday.
Rupinder Pal Singh and Sumit Kumar Junior registered goals for the Indian team. Singh scored in the 6th minute of the match whereas Kumar Junior registered goals in the 12th and 13th minute of the match.
Singh made a comeback to the Indian team after being out of action for eight months due to injury.
The visitors were seen in aggressive mode throughout the match and the team dominated the first half as they kept the majority of ball possession.
In the 6th minute of the match, experienced drag-flicker Rupinder showed good nick, as he timed the flick well with good power and speed to send it past Australia 'A' goalkeeper.
Defender Harmanpreet Singh's skillful tackling saw Australia 'A' lose ball possession which led to India's second goal. It was a fine assist by skipper Manpreet Singh to Sumit Kumar Junior who converted a superb field goal in the 12th minute.
The home team was left stunned when India converted their third goal in the 13th minute when striker Akashdeep Singh set-up the goal scored by Sumit Kumar Junior, who had played an impressive role in India's attack at the 28th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup earlier this year.
After gaining a 3-0 lead, India showed exceptional skills in the defence department and Australia was able to register one lone goal scoring opportunity.
"It was a very good first quarter with the basics right. We needed that first game (against Western Australia Thundersticks) to get used to the pitch. After a 3-0 lead, it was important we stayed focused on the process," Indian men's team chief coach Graham Reid said after the win.
"The second and third quarter was tighter. I was happy with the things we have been working on, we created a lot of opportunities and I believe we can still do better in our finishing," he added.
India plays their next match on May 13.
