Zoysa and Gunawardene charged under Emirates Cricket Board Anti-Corruption Code

The International Council (ICC) charged former Sri Lankan on behalf of the Emirates Board (ECB) on Friday for breaching four counts of the ECB Anti-Corruption Code for participants of the League.

The apex cricketing body has also charged for breaching two counts.

Charges are related to the League which was played in the UAE in December last year. The ICC was appointed by the ECB as the designated for the purposes of the ECB's Code for this tournament.

Both former Sri Lankan players have been charged with the following offences under the code.

has been charged under:

Article 2.1.1 - for being a party to an agreement to influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspects of a match.

Article 2.1.4 - directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach Code Article 2.1.

Article 2.4.4 - failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code.

Article 2.4.6 - failing or refusing, without compelling justification to cooperate with any investigation carried out by the ACU in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code.

Gunawardene has been charged under:

Article 2.1.4 - Directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach Code Article 2.1.

Article 2.4.5 - Failing to disclose to the ACU (without unnecessary delay) full details of any incident, fact, or matter that comes to the attention of a Participant that may evidence Corrupt Conduct under the Anti-Corruption Code by another Participant.

is already suspended after being charged with three breaches of the ICC's Anti-Corruption Code in November last year and the charges are pending determination.

Gunawardene has also been provisionally suspended under the ECB Code pending the determination of these charges.

Both Zoysa and Gunawardene have been given 14 days from May 9, 2019, to respond to these charges.

