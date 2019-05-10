Zoysa and Gunawardene charged under Emirates Cricket Board Anti-Corruption Code

-
ALSO READ
ICC suspends Lokuhettige on fixing charges UAE's T10 League
Lokuhettige charged with defying ICC corruption code
Dilhara Lokuhettige charged for breaching ICC Anti-Corruption Code
SL player suspended by ICC, charged with breach of anti-corruption code
ICC persuading governments to make fixing a criminal offence: Dave Richardson
-
The International Cricket Council (ICC) charged former Sri Lankan cricketer Nuwan Zoysa on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday for breaching four counts of the ECB Anti-Corruption Code for participants of the T10 League.
The apex cricketing body has also charged Avishka Gunawardene for breaching two counts.
Charges are related to the T10 Cricket League which was played in the UAE in December last year. The ICC was appointed by the ECB as the designated anti-corruption official for the purposes of the ECB's Code for this tournament.
Both former Sri Lankan players have been charged with the following offences under the code.
Zoysa has been charged under:
Article 2.1.1 - for being a party to an agreement to influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspects of a match.
Article 2.1.4 - directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach Code Article 2.1.
Article 2.4.4 - failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code.
Article 2.4.6 - failing or refusing, without compelling justification to cooperate with any investigation carried out by the ACU in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code.
Gunawardene has been charged under:
Article 2.1.4 - Directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach Code Article 2.1.
Article 2.4.5 - Failing to disclose to the ACU (without unnecessary delay) full details of any incident, fact, or matter that comes to the attention of a Participant that may evidence Corrupt Conduct under the Anti-Corruption Code by another Participant.
Zoysa is already suspended after being charged with three breaches of the ICC's Anti-Corruption Code in November last year and the charges are pending determination.
Gunawardene has also been provisionally suspended under the ECB Code pending the determination of these charges.
Both Zoysa and Gunawardene have been given 14 days from May 9, 2019, to respond to these charges.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU