Indian Railways steps up efforts to improve catering services in trains

The Indian Railways has stepped up its efforts to improve catering services in its passenger trains through its catering and tourism subsidiary, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

According to an IRCTC press release, it has issued notices to 47 onboard catering service providers, giving them directions to bring about perceptible changes in the standard of catering service.

Out of these 47 catering contracts, IRCTC has already discontinued 24 contracts for non-adherence to the stipulated performance standards, while the remaining 23 contractors are under watch.

The company has also taken up stern steps to ensure improved quality of meals served to the passengers on trains and further deployed it catering supervisors and assistants to monitor catering services and address the grievances of the passengers on a real-time basis.

According to the press release, IRCTC has also installed CCTV cameras in all important kitchens under its management. These kitchens can be viewed live by anybody through IRCTS's website and 'e-Drishti' portal of Railways.

Other important measures being taken by IRCTC to further improve the quality of on-board catering services include mandatory billing through POS machines and the use of bio-degradable packaging material for meals.

