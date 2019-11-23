Army Chief visits Southern Quarter headquarters

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday visited Headquarters Southern Command at Pune and complimented it for its professionalism and dedication to duty while safeguarding the territorial integrity of the country.

"General Bipin Rawat, COAS visited Headquarters Southern Command and exhorted all ranks to keep working with same zeal and enthusiasm," the Army said in a tweet.

An official release said General Rawat was received by Lieutenant General SK Saini, GOC-in-C, Southern Command and he interacted with troops of Pune Station.

General Rawat also congratulated the Southern Command for its outstanding contribution in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Operations, especially during the floods in peninsular India in the recent past. He also appreciated the Southern Command for its contribution in exercises with friendly foreign countries and various sports and adventure activities.

The Army Chief was accompanied by his wife Madhulika Rawat, President Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA). She visited 'Southern Command Welfare Complex', accompanied by Neena Saini, Regional President Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA), Southern Command.

"She interacted with the wives of all ranks of the station and complimented them for providing rock solid support to the soldiers manning the frontline," the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)