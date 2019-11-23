Telangana: State HC refuses to adjudicate on TSRTC employees' strike

The Telangana State High Court on Saturday refused to adjudicate on the issue of the ongoing strike by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees.

The High Court decided to refer the matter to the Labour Department for a settlement.

Speaking to ANI, Thomas Reddy, TSRTC JAC Vice President, said: "We are currently waiting for the Chief Minister's response, and we can only hope for the best. The RTC privatization idea is not a good idea for the private companies while 70 per cent of the routes are at a loss."

He further stated that the employees will continue their strike tomorrow, and all the woman employees would gather at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Stand (MGBS) and stage a fast from 10 AM to 1 PM.

The employees of TSRTC have been on a strike since October 5 with several demands including revision of pay.

At least five RTC employees have committed suicide since the commencement of the strike.

