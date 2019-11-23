Nobody should object to Guv asking BJP to form govt in Maharashtra: Rajnath

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that there was no reason for the Congress, Shiv Sena or Sharad Pawar to have doubts on the role of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in government formation in Maharashtra.

"The Governor can ask anyone to form the government when he is fully satisfied that the party has the majority needed. It is up to the Governor's discretion, nobody should have an objection to that," Singh told ANI here.

Responding to the allegations that the BJP would fail in the majority test in the state Assembly, being raised by the Congress and Shiv Sena, Singh said, "Let us see what happens in floor test but I believe that they must have had required numbers, that is why they were invited. The majority will have to be proven in the floor test, but I have faith that the Governor must have felt that they (BJP) have a majority and only then did he allowed us to stake a claim."

Earlier today, addressing a workers felicitation meeting here, Singh had targeted Pakistan and blamed it of running a "terror industry".

"The entire world wants to walk alongside India, but our country's neighbour Pakistan is running a terror business. When terrorism becomes an industry at any place then all other businesses close on their own," Singh said in his address at the programme.

At the meeting, he also said that the party workers were the reason behind BJP's phenomenal success in the Lok Sabha elections.

