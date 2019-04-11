Indo-Singapore joint military exercise 'Bold Kurukshetra 2019' ends

-
The four-day long joint military exercise between India and Singapore, Bold Kurukshetra 2019, came to an end with an impressive closing ceremony on Thursday.
The ceremony took place at Babina Military Station in Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh.
A statement by Army spokesperson said: "The four-day long joint training focused on developing interoperability and conduct of joint tactical operations in mechanised warfare. The troops learnt about each other's organisations and best practices being followed in combat."
The reviewing officers addressed the contingents and congratulated the participating nations for successful termination of the exercise.
This was the 12th edition of joint military training between India and Singapore.
