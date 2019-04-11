Indo-Singapore joint military exercise 'Bold Kurukshetra 2019' ends

The four-day long joint military exercise between and Singapore, Bold 2019, came to an end with an impressive closing ceremony on Thursday.

The ceremony took place at in Jhansi district of

A statement by said: "The four-day long joint training focused on developing interoperability and conduct of joint tactical operations in mechanised warfare. The troops learnt about each other's organisations and best practices being followed in combat."

The reviewing officers addressed the contingents and congratulated the participating nations for successful termination of the exercise.

This was the 12th edition of joint military training between and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)