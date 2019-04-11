SC closes Enron-Dabhol power plant corruption case

The on Thursday closed the case filed in 1997 relating to alleged political corruption in allowing US to set up power plant in

A Bench headed by closed the case while taking into a note of the inordinate delay in the case. government had in February requested the apex court to end the proceedings which have been pending for the past several years.

US-based and its associate Power Corporation had set up the USD 3 billion 2,550 megawatt power project in in 1996 after signing the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with (MSEB) in 1993.

In 1997, the apex court had admitted the petition of the Centre for Indian Trade Union (CITU) that had challenged a order upholding the PPA and issued a notice to the MSEB on the government's role and its officials in signing of the PPA.

The top court had earlier asked to apprise it about the steps taken after five-member Review Committee headed by recommended probe into the alleged corruption by top politicians and bureaucrats in power plant.

had pulled out of the and went bankrupt. The plant was shut down in 2001.

Godbole report filed in 2001 was critical of former Sharad Pawar, who was with the then, the 13-day BJP-led which reworked the deal in 1996, then supremo Balasaheb Thackeray and his government in Maharashtra headed by Manohar Joshi.

The committee had said that there were allegations of money being paid by Enron to the politicians and bureaucrats for clinching the deal.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)