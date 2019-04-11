Will initiate JPC probe into 'Rafale scam' after coming to power, says Cong spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi

A (JPC) probe would be initiated into the alleged scam in Rafale jet deal after coming to power at the Centre, said here on Thursday.

"From day one, led government lied in the They mischievously lied to the when they said that the CAG report on Rafale's pricing had been made public and examined by the Public Accounts Committee, a statement that was denied swiftly by PAC Mallikarjuna Kharge," said Singhvi at a here on Thursday.

"It is clear that set procedures have not been followed in Rafale deal and crony capitalism has become the backbone of this scam. Therefore, a investigation is the only to ascertain the real culprits. After May 23, 2019, when will come to power, we shall order a probe into the Rafale scam," he said.

His statement comes close on the heels of the on Wednesday dismissing the Centre's preliminary objections claiming 'privilege' over three Rafale documents cited in petitions seeking review of the top court's December 14 verdict on the fighter jet deal.

Singhvi alleged that then wrote to then Manohar Parrikar, stating that the PMO be advised to not conduct parallel negotiations on Rafale deal as this compromises and undermines the Indian Negotiations Team (INT).

"Why was Modi holding parallel negotiations undermining India's interests? Why did Modi ji bypass the Indian Negotiation Team to waive off the condition of sovereign guarantee or a bank guarantee," he asked.

"Did it not compromise India's interests as over Rs 30,000 crore that would be paid in advance without delivery of a single What was the 'quid pro quo' for PM Modi to compromise India's interests by waiving off the sovereign guarantee or bank guarantee," asked Singhvi.

He also alleged that the NSA was negotiating the Rafale deal, and not the 'Negotiations Committee' of the IAF and the

"Did PM Modi increase the benchmark price by more than 55 per cent? Did PM Modi abandon sovereign guarantee or in exchange of only Letter of Comfort," asked Singhvi.

