Manipur records highest polling percentage at 78.20 per cent in first phase of Lok Sabha polls

In the first phase of polling for the elections recorded the highest polling percentage at 78.20 per cent (upto 5 pm), followed by at 68 per cent, Lakshadweep at 65.9 per cent, at 62 per cent, Telangana 60.57 per cent followed by others.

The Hindi heartland states of and recorded poll percentage of 59.77 and 50.26 per cent respectively.

Among the eight Parliamentary constituencies of that went to poll today, the highest poll percentage was of Saharanpur at 63.76 per cent, followed by Muzaffarnagar at 60.80 per cent, Bijnor at 60.60 per cent and then others.

The eight constituencies -- Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad and -- all in the western

Uttar Pradesh will see polling in all the seven phases of the elections.

In Bihar, the highest poll percentage was at Jamui (SC) at 53.35 per cent.

The polling percentage in was 55.78 per cent with the highest being that of Gadchiroli-Chimur (ST) seat with 61.33 per cent. polling percentage remained over 54 per cent.

91 parliamentary constituencies spread over 20 states and Union Territories (UTs) went for polls on the first phase of seven phases polls.

Among the constituencies that went for polls in the first phase are - eight in Uttar Pradesh, five in Uttarakhand, four in Bihar, seven in Maharashtra, five in Assam, four in Odisha, two each in Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, and West Bengal, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, and Lakshadweep.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)