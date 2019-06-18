Indo-Tibetan Border Police perform yoga

A few days after ITBP released a video on showing its personnel doing Suryanamaskar and exercises in freezing Ladakh, personnel of the central armed force personnel on Monday performed in the scorching heat here in

Personnel of 44th battalion of (ITBP) chanted 'Astho maa sad gamya' while demonstrating the Padma asana (Lotus position).

Under the fierce heat of the sun, the personnel practised different kinds of asanas.

ITBP is one of the seven Central Armed Police Forces of and is deployed along India's border of

International Day is celebrated worldwide on June 21. Every year it is celebrated with a theme, and the theme for this year's fifth International Day is 'Yoga for Heart'.

After became the in 2014 the International Yoga Day has gained popularity on a global scale. Modi has been regularly tweeting videos of different asanas since June 5.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)