Indonesia: 4 people killed in mine slides

Four miners were killed after mine slides struck an illegal gold mine in the province, according to officials.

"The collapses hit the underground area twice, when the first one happened, it buried one miner, then four others tried to rescue him, but, suddenly, another mine slide struck and buried three out of the four," Syafarudin Syukur, the at the told

The illegal mine is situated at Gunung Puncak in district. All the bodies were retrieved, the added.

Scores of miners excavate gold at traditional gold mines in the region, the said. Even though the Indonesian authorities had barred the operation of illegal gold mines, small-scale ones can reportedly be seen throughout the region.

In 2017, a gold mine collapse had claimed the lives of around 11 miners in Indonesia's The collapse was triggered due to heavy rains. The bodies of the deceased were found buried 50 metres below the collapsed mine.

