Pak appoints ex-IMF official as SBP head amid IMF talks

on Saturday appointed Reza Baqir, a Pakistani working for the (IMF), as the of the (SBP), as the debt-ridden country seeks to finalise a package from the global lender.

"The of is pleased to appoint Dr as (SBP) for a period of three years from the date he assumes office," Geo News cited a notification from the government issued on late Saturday night as saying.

Baqir, a and of alumnus has been working with the (IMF) since 2000 and is presently the Fund's senior resident in He has previously served as the of the IMF Mission for Romania, and as of the

His appointment comes a day after resigned from the post of SBP

Meanwhile, the Imran Khan-government has also appointed as the of (FBR) following the removal of Jahanzeb Khan, the former of the tax collection body.

The key appointments come only weeks after former Minister was asked to step down amid vital negotiations with the IMF, suggesting the government wants to overhaul its financial team amid weakening growth rates and soaring inflation.

Last month, appointed as an to the government on in place of Umar, as inflation rose to its highest in the past six years.

The IMF is pushing Pakistan to embrace a more flexible rupee policy to end repeated boom-and-bust cycles, with many analysts arguing that the local currency is overvalued, Geo News reported.

In March, the Central cut its economic growth estimates, forecasting the would expand 3.5 to 4 per cent in the 12 months to the end of June, well short of a government target of 6.2 per cent. While the IMF showed a gloomier picture predicting the growth of 2.9 per cent in 2019 and 2.8 per cent next year.

