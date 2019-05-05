Always loyal, traitors never: Maduro praises Venezuelan troops following failed coup

Following the failed uprising against him, Venezuela's praised Venezuela's military, which supported the amidst the political crisis in the Latin American nation.

" has a #FANB (National Bolivarian Armed Forces of Venezuela), perfectly trained, prepared and cohesive. We are not a weak or helpless country, we have a military power that guarantees peace and national defence. Always Loyal, Traitors Never!" Maduro tweeted.

The military has stayed loyal to Maduro despite the opposition's claim of being in touch with high-ranking military defectors, who support The proclaimed himself as the of the nation during protests in January this year. His claim was swiftly recognised by the United States, who accept Guaido as the of the nation.

Guaido's claim is also supported by over 50 nations, while Maduro is backed by like China, and (amongst others) who have slammed international interference in Venezuela's internal affairs.

On April 30, Guaido declared he was "beginning the final phase of Operation Freedom," in an apparent bid to oust Maduro. At least 71 people were injured in the clashes that ensued between anti-government protesters and in

The has since conceded that the military's support for the uprising was miscalculated, vowing to keep efforts up in bringing about democracy in the country by ousting "usurper" Maduro.

