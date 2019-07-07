JUST IN
Indonesia: Tsunami warning issued after 6.9 quake struck Molucca Sea

Authorities here on Sunday issued a tsunami warning after a strong earthquake measuring 6.9 on Richter Scale struck the Moluccan Sea in the western Pacific Ocean.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake was centered around 185 kilometers southeast of Manado at a depth of around 24 kilometers.

The tremor of the earthquake, which was felt around 10:08 p.m. (local time) [15:08:39 (UTC)], caused panic in the city of Ternate in the Maluku island chain, where people ran to higher ground.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

