Pak NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif on July 12 in corruption case

Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif to appear before it on July 12 in connection with the Lahore Waste Management Company corruption case.

Along with the summons, the top anti-graft body has posed seven questions to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, The Express Tribune reported.

Shehbaz, 67, served as the chief minister of the politically crucial Punjab province from 2013 to 2018. He became PML-N president after his elder brother and three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified as the party president following a Supreme Court verdict in 2017.

On April 9, Shehbaz skipped an appearance before the NAB and asked that the date be rescheduled.

In the questionnaire, Shehbaz has been asked as to why the summary of the formation of the Lahore Waste Management Company was approved without the advice of the finance and law department.

The PML-N leader has been asked when one department was working then why the formation of the company was deemed important.

Another question is that if all the legal requirements were completed for the formation of the company.

Shehbaz is facing corruption charges pertaining to the 56 companies cases including the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Society scam and the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

However, Shehbaz and his family have denied any wrongdoing and alleged that the corruption cases against them were politically motivated.

