Indore: Municipality removes posters favouring BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya

Indore Municipal Corporation on Friday removed the posters favouring Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, who had attacked a Municipal Corporation officer here.

Earlier today, posters reading "Salute Akash ji" were put up in parts of Indore supporting Akash, son of senior party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, who was arrested for thrashing the official on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, a Municipal Corporation officer, who was in the area for an anti-encroachment drive, was beaten up with the cricket bat mercilessly and slapped three times before the police tried to stop the legislator.

A few bystanders also held the officer by his collar and slapped him repeatedly, while an unidentified man attempted to rip the officer's shirt apart.

Speaking to media after the incident, Akash while narrating the sequence of events that unfolded, claimed that certain Congress legislators were getting buildings in Indore demolished in connivance with the Municipal Corporation, without consulting him.

Despite repeated requests to wait for proper investigation, Akash claimed that officers paid no heed to his pleas and sent "goons" to evict people from the building that had to be demolished.

Akash is currently under judicial custody till July 7 and the case has been transferred to Bhopal's Special Court.

