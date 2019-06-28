Tejashwi's absence in Assembly triggers criticism

As the monsoon session of Bihar Assembly began on Friday, RJD leader and Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav was not present in the House, triggering criticism from rivals.

Commenting on Tejashwi's absence, former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi said, "Tejashwi ji will come soon, he is busy in some work, he is not sitting idle."

Earlier, there was sharp criticism of Tejashwi in the state assembly over his absence from the state amid spread of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in the state.

As many as 132 children have lost their lives in Bihar's Muzzafarpur due to the outbreak of AES.

Yadav has not been seen in public ever since the results of the Lok Sabha elections were out on May 23. His party RJD, which contested the polls in alliance with others including Congress, failed to win a single seat.

