CBI books ex-Arunachal CM's brother, others on corruption charges

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked Nabam Hari, the brother of former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki, his wife Nabam Hary and some PWD officials in the state on charges of corruption and irregularities in awarding government contracts, officials said on Friday.

In 2017, CBI had initiated a preliminary inquiry to look into allegations against Tuki, who was then PWD minister and awarded 11 government contracts to his kith and kin in 2005 for personal gains.

Tuki served as Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister from November 2011 to January 2016 and again for a brief period from July 2016 to September 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)