Indore's Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar airport gets 'international' status

Indore's Devi Ahilya Bai airport on Wednesday declared as an international airport."In pursuance of sub-rule (b) of rule 3 of the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950, the hereby designates Devi Ahilya Bai Airport, of State as an authorized Immigration Check Post for entry into/exit from with valid documents for all classes of passengers," an official statement read.

The airport, named after Maharani Ahilya Bai of Indore, is considered as the busiest airport in It has been bestowed Worlds Standardization Certification by the Since March 24, 2018, it has been facilitating round the clock operations.

An international airport has customs and border control facilities enabling passengers to travel between countries. Such airports are usually larger than domestic airports and often features longer runways.

