Delhi: Three cousins arrested for visa fraud

Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested three cousin brothers here for duping innocent people under the pretence of providing them work visa for Dubai, UAE.
The cousin brothers named Prem Kumar, Rakesh Kumar and Gagandeep cheated at least 10 people in lakhs by posting advertisements in the local newspaper regarding the facilitation of work Visa for Dubai.
The case was registered at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport Police station after the complaint was filed by the Immigration officials on Monday. In the complaint, it was alleged that 10 passengers, intending to go Dubai on a work Visa, were found roaming at Terminal 3 of IGI Airport.
The travel documents of the victims were examined and it was found that e-Visa, Air Tickets, Protector of Emigrants (POE) sticker and Departure Stamp affixed in each of the passports were forged.
The victims after seeing an advertisement in the local edition of a newspaper in Rajasthan met the accused in Chandigarh. They then provided all the forged travel documents to the victims after at the fees of Rs 50,000/- each.
The culprits used fake identities to carry out the fraud, however, on the basis of secret information and technical surveillance true identities were established. Rakesh impersonated himself as Rajeev, Prem Kumar as Abhinash Sharma and Gagandeep as Manish. One fake voter ID of Abhinash Sharma was also recovered.
