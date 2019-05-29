Delhi: Three cousins arrested for visa fraud

on Wednesday arrested three cousin brothers here for duping innocent people under the pretence of providing them work visa for Dubai, UAE.

The cousin brothers named Prem Kumar, and Gagandeep cheated at least 10 people in lakhs by posting advertisements in the regarding the facilitation of work Visa for

The case was registered at (IGI) station after the complaint was filed by the Immigration officials on Monday. In the complaint, it was alleged that 10 passengers, intending to go on a work Visa, were found roaming at Terminal 3 of

The of the victims were examined and it was found that e-Visa, Air Tickets, Protector of Emigrants (POE) sticker and Departure Stamp affixed in each of the passports were forged.

The victims after seeing an advertisement in the local edition of a newspaper in met the accused in Chandigarh. They then provided all the forged to the victims after at the fees of Rs 50,000/- each.

The culprits used fake identities to carry out the fraud, however, on the basis of secret information and technical surveillance true identities were established. Rakesh impersonated himself as Rajeev, as Abhinash Sharma and Gagandeep as Manish. One fake voter ID of Abhinash Sharma was also recovered.

