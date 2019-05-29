Modi to meet Jaitley

Modi will meet Jaitley, who has opted out of the new government.

The meeting at Jaitley's residence tonight comes hours after Jaitley wrote a letter to the saying he would like to keep out of the new cabinet, citing his health condition.

According to sources, Modi is likely to ask Jaitley to reconsider his earlier decision and remain in government.

"I am writing to you to formally request you that I should be allowed a reasonable time for myself, my treatment and my health and, therefore, not be a part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new government," Jaitley wrote in a letter to the Prime Minister, who is working on his new cabinet to be sworn-in tomorrow.

The 66-year-old BJP leader, who was absent from Friday's meeting, said he would "undertake any work informally to support the government or the party".

Jaitley, owing to his health, was not seen at the victory celebrations at the after the party stormed to power with a massive victory on 303 seats.

He has not been seen in public in the last few days, however, Jaitley did take a meeting of top officials at his residence recently.

Modi, along with his cabinet, will be sworn-in at on Thursday evening.

