Inhumane treatment being meted out to Lalu ji on Modi's orders: Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former deputy chief minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, on Friday claimed that his father Lalu Yadav was being treated inhumanely in the hospital on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's orders.
"When I was not allowed to meet my father I could not control my frustration, they were not even allowing the doctors to carry out necessary tests and all of it was the administration's doing, the doctors have told me this. Laluji is being treated inhumanely, and all of this is being done at Modi's behest," Tejashwi said addressing an election rally here.
The RJD leader was joined by Congress president Rahul Gandhi at the rally held in Samastipur in Bihar.
He went on to add that the BJP government had betrayed the residents of Bihar and had made nothing but hollow promises right from 2014. Tejashwi also said that he had seen through the plans of PM Modi from the very start.
"They have played with Bihar in these five years, they have given nothing to us. Back in 2014 the Modi supporters used to chant 'Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi', I countered them with 'Barbar Modi, Gadbad Modi' even back then," he said.
Tejaswi also added: "If you want to save the Constitution, if you want to preserve reservations, if you want Bihar to prosper, vote for the Mahagathbandhan candidates."
Elections in Bihar were held in the first three phases and will continue in the four remaining phases on April 29, May 6, 12 and 19. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
