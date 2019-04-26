Inhumane treatment being meted out to Lalu ji on Modi's orders: Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya (RJD) and former of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, on Friday claimed that his father was being treated inhumanely in the hospital on Narendra Modi's orders.

"When I was not allowed to meet my father I could not control my frustration, they were not even allowing the doctors to carry out necessary tests and all of it was the administration's doing, the doctors have told me this. Laluji is being treated inhumanely, and all of this is being done at Modi's behest," Tejashwi said addressing an election rally here.

The was joined by at the rally held in Samastipur in

He went on to add that the BJP government had betrayed the residents of and had made nothing but hollow promises right from 2014. Tejashwi also said that he had seen through the plans of PM Modi from the very start.

"They have played with in these five years, they have given nothing to us. Back in 2014 the Modi supporters used to chant 'Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi', I countered them with 'Barbar Modi, Gadbad Modi' even back then," he said.

Tejaswi also added: "If you want to save the Constitution, if you want to preserve reservations, if you want Bihar to prosper, vote for the Mahagathbandhan candidates."

Elections in Bihar were held in the first three phases and will continue in the four remaining phases on April 29, May 6, 12 and 19. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

