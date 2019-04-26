East Delhi AAP candidate Atishi files criminal complaint against Gautam Gambhir

(AAP) candidate from East Marlena on Friday filed a criminal complaint against BJP nominee as his name figures twice in the electoral rolls.

The complaint has been filed under Section 155(2) of the Representation of the People Act at Tis Hazari Court, seeking direction for the police to investigate Gambhir's offence, which is punishable under Sections 17, 31, 125A of the Representation of the People Act, said a press statement issued by Atishi's office.

As per Section 17 of the Representation of the People Act, no person is entitled to be enrolled as a voter in more than one constituency. Section 31 makes false declaration in the matter of inclusion or exclusion of voter rolls punishable with up to one year in prison.

Consequently, any such declarations made in order to obtain registration as a voter in two or more constituencies is a criminal offence punishable with imprisonment up to one year, or fine, or both.

According to the statement, Gambhir is said to have stated in his affidavit submitted to the (RO) at the time of the nomination that he is only registered to vote in the Assembly constituency of Rajinder Nagar-39, Part No 43, Serial No 285, EPIC No. SMM1357243.

"It was, however, discovered by after the scrutiny period concluded that was also registered to vote in assembly constituency Karol Bagh-23, Part No 86, Serial No 87, EPIC No: RJN1616218."

"This fact was also deliberately and willfully concealed by Gambhir during the time of filing and scrutiny of his nomination, as witnessed by the Returning Officer, presumably to avoid rejection of his nomination," the statement further said.

Delhi, where seven Lok Sabha seats are at stake, goes to poll on May 12 in the sixth phase of seven-phased Lok Sabha elections, concluding on May 19. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

