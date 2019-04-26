Rohit Tiwari murder: Apoorva Tiwari sent to 14-day judicial custody

A on Friday sent Apoorva Tiwari, wife of late ND Tiwari's son Tiwari, to judicial custody for 14 days.

Apoorva was granted judicial custody by in connection with the murder of her husband recently.

Through her lawyer, Apoorva asked for a separate cell, citing threat to her life. The also said she is educated and should be kept with literate women. She also asked for spectacles and earrings to be allowed inside the jail.

The court, while granting permission for spectacles to be kept in jail, said that Apoorva will be allotted a cell as per the jail manual.

Crime told the court that investigation is underway, adding that at this stage, they don't need Apoorva's questioning.

Rohit slept during the night of April 15 and was found mysteriously dead at 4 pm the next day. The Delhi Police, after over a week of investigation, arrested Apoorva on April 24.

Officials of the Crime said that Apoorva strangulated her husband as she was unhappy with her marriage.

"She was unhappy with the marriage. Apoorva smothered him while Rohit was drunk. She committed the crime herself without any help," officials of the Crime said on Wednesday after she was arrested.

A case of murder (Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code) was registered after the post mortem examination report revealed that Rohit died an "unnatural death" due to "strangulation and smothering.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)