Fire on board INS Vikramaditya, Navy officer dead

A Navy officer died while attempting to douse a fire that broke out on board aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya when it was entering the habour in Karwar on Friday.
The Navy said the blaze was controlled by crew members, preventing any serious damage to the warship's combat capability.
Lt. Commander DS Chauhan, who led the fire-fighting operation, lost his life, it said.
"A case of fire was reported on board INS Vikramaditya this morning when the ship was entering harbour in Karwar. The fire was brought under control by the ship's crew in a swift action preventing any serious damage affecting the ship's combat capability," read a statement issued by the Navy.
"Lt Cdr DS Chauhan bravely led the firefighting efforts in the affected compartment. Whilst the fire was brought under control, the officer suffered loss of consciousness owing to the smoke and fumes during the fire-fighting efforts. He was immediately evacuated to the Naval Hospital at Karwar, INHS Patanjali for medical attention. However, the officer could not be revived," the statement said.
A Board of Inquiry will investigate the circumstances of the incident, the Navy added.
