Fire on board INS Vikramaditya, Navy officer dead

A died while attempting to douse a fire that broke out on when it was entering the habour in on Friday.

The said the blaze was controlled by crew members, preventing any serious damage to the warship's combat capability.

Lt. DS Chauhan, who led the fire-fighting operation, lost his life, it said.

"A case of fire was reported on board this morning when the ship was entering harbour in The fire was brought under control by the ship's crew in a swift action preventing any serious damage affecting the ship's combat capability," read a statement issued by the

"Lt Cdr DS Chauhan bravely led the firefighting efforts in the affected compartment. Whilst the fire was brought under control, the suffered loss of consciousness owing to the smoke and fumes during the fire-fighting efforts. He was immediately evacuated to the at Karwar, INHS Patanjali for medical attention. However, the could not be revived," the statement said.

A Board of will investigate the circumstances of the incident, the Navy added.

