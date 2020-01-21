Injury rules Shikhar Dhawan out of T20I series against New Zealand

-
India's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the T20 International series against New Zealand cricket team with a shoulder injury.
Dhawan did not travel with the team to Auckland on Monday and the selectors are yet to announce his replacement, cricket news website ESPN Cricinfo reported.
In the third One Day International (ODI) on January 19, the opener had dived during the fifth over of Australia's innings, trying to field the ball at covers. However, Dhawan ended up hurting his left shoulder.
Dhawan did not come to bat in the match but India still managed to win the game by seven wickets and consequently, clinched the three-match ODI series by 2-1.
India are scheduled to play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests against New Zealand, starting from January 24.
India tour of New Zealand 2020 full schedule:
|T20 International Series
|Date and Day
|Match
|venue
|Time (IST)
|Jan 24, Friday
|1st T20
|Eden Park, Auckland
|12:30 PM
|Jan 26, Sunday
|2nd T20
|Eden Park, Auckland
|12:30 PM
|Jan 29, Wednesday
|3rd T20
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|12:30 PM
|Jan 31, Friday
|4th T20
|Westpac Stadium, Wellington
|12:30 PM
|Feb 02, Sunday
|5th T20
|Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
|12:30 PM
|One Day International Series
|Date and Day
|Match
|venue
|Time (IST)
|Feb 05, Wednesday
|1st ODI
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|7:30 AM
|Feb 08, Saturday
|2nd ODI
|Eden Park, Auckland
|7:30 AM
|Feb 11, Tuesday
|3rd ODI
|Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
|7:30 AM
|Test Series
|Date and Day
|Match
|venue
|Time (IST)
|Feb 21, Fri - Feb 25, Tue
|1st Test
|Basin Reserve, Wellington
|4:00 AM
|Feb 29, Sat - Mar 04, Wed
|2nd Test
|Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|4:00 AM