Injury rules Shikhar Dhawan out of T20I series against New Zealand

India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson returns to T20 fold after hip injury
Business Standard

Dhawan did not travel with the team to Auckland on Monday and the selectors are yet to announce his replacement

BS Web Team & ANI 

Shikhar Dhawan
India's Shikhar Dhawan dives to stop the ball during the third and final ODI cricket match against Australia, at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Photo: PTI

India's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the T20 International series against New Zealand cricket team with a shoulder injury.

Dhawan did not travel with the team to Auckland on Monday and the selectors are yet to announce his replacement, cricket news website ESPN Cricinfo reported.

In the third One Day International (ODI) on January 19, the opener had dived during the fifth over of Australia's innings, trying to field the ball at covers. However, Dhawan ended up hurting his left shoulder.

Dhawan did not come to bat in the match but India still managed to win the game by seven wickets and consequently, clinched the three-match ODI series by 2-1.

India are scheduled to play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests against New Zealand, starting from January 24.

India tour of New Zealand 2020 full schedule:

T20 International Series
Date and Day Match venue Time (IST)
Jan 24, Friday 1st T20 Eden Park, Auckland 12:30 PM
Jan 26, Sunday 2nd T20 Eden Park, Auckland 12:30 PM
Jan 29, Wednesday 3rd T20 Seddon Park, Hamilton 12:30 PM
Jan 31, Friday 4th T20 Westpac Stadium, Wellington 12:30 PM
Feb 02, Sunday 5th T20 Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 12:30 PM
One Day International Series
Date and Day Match venue Time (IST)
Feb 05, Wednesday 1st ODI Seddon Park, Hamilton 7:30 AM
Feb 08, Saturday 2nd ODI Eden Park, Auckland 7:30 AM
Feb 11, Tuesday 3rd ODI Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 7:30 AM
Test Series
Date and Day Match venue Time (IST)
Feb 21, Fri - Feb 25, Tue 1st Test Basin Reserve, Wellington 4:00 AM
Feb 29, Sat - Mar 04, Wed 2nd Test Hagley Oval, Christchurch 4:00 AM

First Published: Tue, January 21 2020. 14:03 IST

