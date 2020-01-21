Kiwis need to win 2 out of 3 formats vs India to get pass marks: McMillan

JUST IN
New Zealand will host India for five Twenty20s, three ODIs and two Tests beginning January 24

Auckland 

New Zealand's Matt Henry, center without cap, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of India's K.L. Rahul
New Zealand cricket team are up against a "powerhouse" in the visiting India cricket team, says former all-rounder Craig McMillan who feels the Black Caps will have to win in two out of three formats to be eligible for at least the "pass marks".

New Zealand will host India for five Twenty20s, three ODIs and two Tests beginning here on January 24 and the hosts will be desperate to bounce back from the recent 0-3 Test drubbing at the hands of Australia.

"It's big. This whole Indian tour is big after what happened in Australia," McMillan was quoted as saying by 'Radio Sport Breakfast'.

"This Indian side are a powerhouse. Doesn't matter if it's Tests, ODIs, T20s, they are the real deal so it's going to be a really intriguing tour. For New Zealand to get a pass mark for this tour they need to win two of the three series."

The series against India will start with the T20 rubber on Friday and McMillan feels with the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to be held later this year, it is imperative for New Zealand to win this assignment.

"Five Twenty20s to start and I know it's not everyone's favourite format of the game but we've got a T20 World Cup later in the year in October in Australia so straight away these five matches become important. Because of the performance in Australia we need to start winning again and get that support back," he said.

"They're still trying to find in T20 what our best side is. We've just seen the Super Smash and there's an opportunity for some young guys who performed in that to be given a chance,"McMillan added.

India tour of New Zealand 2020 full schedule
 

T20 International Series
Date and Day Match venue Time (IST)
Jan 24, Friday 1st T20 Eden Park, Auckland 12:30 PM
Jan 26, Sunday 2nd T20 Eden Park, Auckland 12:30 PM
Jan 29, Wednesday 3rd T20 Seddon Park, Hamilton 12:30 PM
Jan 31, Friday 4th T20 Westpac Stadium, Wellington 12:30 PM
Feb 02, Sunday 5th T20 Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 12:30 PM
One Day International Series
Date and Day Match venue Time (IST)
Feb 05, Wednesday 1st ODI Seddon Park, Hamilton 7:30 AM
Feb 08, Saturday 2nd ODI Eden Park, Auckland 7:30 AM
Feb 11, Tuesday 3rd ODI Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 7:30 AM
Test Series
Date and Day Match venue Time (IST)
Feb 21, Fri - Feb 25, Tue 1st Test Basin Reserve, Wellington 4:00 AM
Feb 29, Sat - Mar 04, Wed 2nd Test Hagley Oval, Christchurch 4:00 AM

