Instagram to block anti-vaccine hashtags

People searching for misinformation through anti-vaccine hashtags on will have hard luck as the Facebook-owned company is cracking down on posts which deliver false information.

has confirmed to Engadget that it will block hashtags that surface false information regarding

The company has previously blocked hashtags that are too obvious about misinformation, such as #vaccinescauseautism. It will now also ban hashtags that may seem unrelated but are used to spread wrong information about vaccinations, such as #vaccines1234.

