Adult actor misuses Tesla for 'autopilot sex act'

Self-driving vehicles are yet to be fully trusted, however, an adult actor decided to use the technology to record a pornographic scene in a moving Tesla.
Adult entertainment star Taylor Jackson used (or misused) Tesla's autopilot mode to record the sex acts with the man in the driver's seat, The Next Web reported.
The video did make Tesla popular on Pornhub, however, it raises questions about the potential implication the incident have on other people who may misuse the autopilot technology that still requires a 'fully-attentive driver' to take charge anytime.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
