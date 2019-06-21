'Intezari' song from 'Article 15' released

After taking fans on a musical journey with the song ' Yeh' from and Isha Talwar-starrer 'Article 15', another soulful track 'Intezari' from the film was released on Friday.

The soulful song gives an insight into the journey of the lead pair, especially highlighting the duration where the couple recalls the time they spent together.

Sharing the song on Twitter, Ayushmann wrote, "Love, longing, soulful lyrics, and a beautiful composition Presenting #Intezari in @ArmaanMalik22 's mesmerizing voice"

Penned by Shakeel Azmi, the song has been crooned by It has been composed by Anurag Saikia.

The trailer of the film, which was released some time back, narrates the hard-hitting tale of honour killing and feckless attitude of the police in dealing with the matter.

Apart from the 'Vicky Donor' actor, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat, and are also part of the stellar cast of the film.

The film, produced by Benaras Media Works, is slated to hit the theatres on June 28.

