3 injured as 12 coaches of Delhi-bound Poorva Express derails, CRS initiates inquiry

Two-person sustained minor injuries, while one was grievously injured after 12 coaches of Howrah-New derailed here on Saturday.

The of Railway Safety(CRS) AK Jain will be conducting an inquiry into the matter.

In the wake of the derailment, North Central Railway has cancelled 11 trains, diverted 8 trains to another route and shortly terminated 2 others, while East Central Railway has, so far, diverted 24 trains.

"Trains scheduled to run beyond (ALD) and in between and Kanpur Central has been diverted via Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU)- (LKO) - Kanpur Central (CNB)/ Moradabad (MB) till further advice," Chief Passenger (CPTM) of North Central Railway (NCR) said in a press release.

A team of Accident Relief Train (ART) and Accident Relief Medical Equipment (ARME) were rushed to the spot.

The rescue operation is underway.

"Restoration of Up line ( to Delhi) line will take time, and may be restored in the evening at around 16:00," said (CPRO) of NCR.

Train no. 12303 ( to New Delhi) derailed near at 00:50 am on the intervening night of April 19 and 20.

"As per initial information received, 12 coaches including 10 passenger coaches, a pantry and got derailed out of which four have overturned," Smita Vats Sharma, Additional Directorate General of Public Information, told ANI.

The following telephone numbers released by the Railways can be reached for information on the injured people.

Helpline Numbers at Patna Junction:

BSNL- 06122202290, 06122202291, 06122202292 (ANI)

Helpline number at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction:

