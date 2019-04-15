Iran floods: Death toll rises to 76

At least 76 people were killed while hundreds were left injured due to the recent flooding in Iran.
Officials have warned that even though floodwaters are receding, flood alerts remain in place across a few provinces, according to Xinhua.
There is a possibility that flash floods could still affect the southeastern provinces of Fars, Hormozgan, Sistan, and Baluchestan as well as the northeastern regions of South Khorasan and Khorasan Razavi provinces, Ahad Vazifeh, an official with Iran's Meteorological Organization, said.
Apart from this, Khuzestan may be hit with a fresh spell of rains, he added.
25 out of 31 provinces in Iran have been affected by floods since March 19, with thousands of people being displaced from their homes.
