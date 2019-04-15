Iran floods: Death toll rises to 76

At least 76 people were killed while hundreds were left injured due to the recent flooding in

Officials have warned that even though floodwaters are receding, flood alerts remain in place across a few provinces, according to

There is a possibility that floods could still affect the southeastern provinces of Fars, Hormozgan, Sistan, and Baluchestan as well as the northeastern regions of and provinces, Ahad Vazifeh, an with Iran's Meteorological Organization, said.

Apart from this, Khuzestan may be hit with a fresh spell of rains, he added.

25 out of 31 provinces in have been affected by floods since March 19, with thousands of people being displaced from their homes.

