Iran summons French ambassador over tweet on sanctions

Iran on Sunday (local time) summoned the French ambassador Philippe Thiebaud over his colleague's tweets regarding the possible re-imposition of sanctions on the Middle-Eastern country upon the expiry of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2025.

The tweet in question was posted by France's Ambassador to the US, Gerard Araud, according to Sputnik.

Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned the statement, labeling it as "unacceptable," accusing the diplomat of an "open violation" of the JCPOA.

The deal, also referred to as the Iran Nuclear Deal, was clinched in 2015 by Iran, USA, Russia, France, China, UK, Germany, and the European Union.

Tehran limited its enrichment capacities, opening its sites to inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in exchange for sanctions being lifted.

The United States re-instated sanctions against Iran after exiting from the accord after US President Donald Trump took office following the 2016 Presidential elections.

First Published: Mon, April 15 2019. 05:39 IST

