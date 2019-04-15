Deadly storms threaten 90 million lives across USA

After claiming the lives of at least five people in southern USA, a deadly storm system is headed north towards populated cities like New York, Washington, and Atlanta, putting nearly 90 million under threat.

Quoting its own meteorologist, reported that along with the storm and hail; "damaging winds" are also expected on Sunday.

"Some storms may also produce large hail or torrential downpours resulting in localised flooding," the weather service said.

Meanwhile, five people - including three children - have lost their lives in due to the storms until now.

Daily life has come to a halt in certain districts in Texas, as uprooted trees litter the streets and entire towns like and Bremond are experiencing a total blackout.

