IRCTC introduces on-the-spot e-payment for food in trains

In consonance with the spirit of "Digital India" the (IRCTC) on Friday introduced the electronic payment mode for the on trains through the use of (POS) machines.

Also, the paper bill is generated immediately after the payment is made by the customers as a record of the purchase.

"The biggest advantage is that one can pay the bill electronically and the right amount would be generated. It would keep a check on the overcharging and the complaints regarding the same," said an

He informed that about 2000 POS have been deployed in Mail and Express trains and soon rest of the trains would also be covered.

"Instructions have been given that in one rake there should be at least 8 machines," he said.

An inspection drive will also be launched on all the Mail and Express trains from January 26 to February 15 to ensure the availability and working of POS machines.

"This system is indeed very good system as nobody will overcharge the passengers and we have to pay the amount that is generated electronically," said Neha Singh, who was travelling in Kashi Vishwanath Express from to on Friday.

"Earlier at some instances they use to charge extra for water bottle saying that Rs 2-3 is extra for cooling. Now such type of things will stop," she said.

"These days people usually avoid carrying change, this is very good system as now we can pay by using credit card or debit card," said Raj Pratap Singh, another traveller.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)