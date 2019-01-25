I am 'Baap' of all ministers: MP BSP MLA Ramabai

Apparently irked at not getting the ministerial post despite continual perusal, (BSP) MLA in Madhya Pradesh, Ramabai said that she is above all the ministers as she is the Kingmaker of the government in the state led by Chief

Ramabai, who is MLA from the constituency, said that she would continue to do the good work even if she is not made a

"Hum ban jaye to achha kaam karenge, nahi baney to bhi sahi kaam karenge....... Hum mantriyo ke baap hain, humne hi sarkar banayi hai (If I become a then I will do good work, even if not made a minister then also I would do the right work. I am the father of all ministers, I have made this government," said MLA Ramabai.

Earlier on January 23, Ramabai reiterating her demand for a cabinet berth, stated that the government should keep its ministers happy to avoid a "Karnataka-like situation" in the state.

On January 7, the Pathariya MLA had demanded a Cabinet post for and the position of a for herself.

recently saw a nail-biting fight, where the bagged 114 seats of a total of 230 seats, while the BJP got 109 seats, BSP 2, 1 and Independents 4.

