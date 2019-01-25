Republic Day: Traffic restrictions in Delhi for parade

The Traffic police has made elaborate arrangements in wake of the and has closed C Hexagon- Gate for traffic movement from 2 am till crosses Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance to avoid delays and avoid the route of between and Red Fort grounds in the capital on Saturday.

However, alternate routes or corridors traversing via Ring Road have been provided for North-South and East-West movement of traffic.

To manage route diversions and ensure a safe and secure passage for the visiting dignitaries, the traffic police has deployed 3,000 personnel.

will be the chief guest at the parade. Ramaphosa, who is accompanied by Dr and a high-level delegation of nine ministers and a large business delegation, is second South Africa's after to be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade.

According to the advisory released by the Police, the Republic Day parade will start at 9.50 am from and proceed towards the Red Fort grounds through the Rajpath, Gate, Tilak Marg, and

As per the advisory, movement of buses will be restricted at Park Street/Udyan Marg, Aram Bagh Road (Paharganj), Kamla Market, (IG Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), Mori Gate, Tiz Hazari, Kashmiri Gate ISBT and ISBT

Buses from Ghaziabad bound for shall take NH-24, Ring road and terminate at Bhairon Road. All interstate buses coming from Dhaula side shall terminate at Dhaula

Movement of city and the inter-state buses are also curtailed at several points in wake of the parade.

Metro service shall remain available at all stations during the Republic Day parade. However, boarding and de-boarding will not be allowed at and Udyog Bhawan from 5 am till 12 noon, Lok Kalyan Marg (Race Course) and Patel Chowk from 8.45 am to 12 noon, the advisory said.

No TSR or taxi will be allowed to enter or ply after 7 am in the area bound by Mother Teresa Crescent, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Ashoka Road , Sansad Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Kasturba Gandhi Marg , KG Marg, Ferozshah Road , Mandi House, Bhagwan Das Road, Mathura Road, Subramanian Bharti Marg, Humayun Road, APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, Kamal Ata Turk Marg, Kautilya Marg and Sardar Patel Road.

Also, flying of para-gliders, para motors, hang gliders, UAVs, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts , hot air balloons etc are prohibited in wake of the Republic Day parade, the advisory said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)