Suspect in fatal shooting of Nipsey Hussle arrested

Eric Holder, the 29-year-old suspect wanted in connection with the death of was arrested in the city of Bellflower, southeast of by deputies from the County Sheriff's Department. The Police Department confirmed the news on Wednesday.

"Thank you to both our community for the heightened awareness/vigilance, and our partners at @LASDHQ," police wrote in a tweet that also featured a picture of Holder with the words "In custody" written over it.

American Ermias Davidson Ashedom, popularly known by his stage name Nipsey Hussle, was shot dead outside his store in on Sunday. The incident took place outside the Marathon Clothing Company, which he opened in 2017.

Nipsey and the man suspected of killing him knew each other. According to Michel Moore, the shooting seems to be a product of a personal dispute between the two, reports.

also confirmed the news in a tweet. "Eric Holder, the suspect in the murder of Nipsey Hussle, has been arrested and is now in custody. Thank you to our LAPD officers for tireless work to find the suspect and seek justice that Nipsey's family and community deserve," the tweet read.

The suspect was identified using the CCTV surveillance video where he can be seen approaching Nipsey and the other two men multiple times, trying to indulge in a conversation. However, things instantly turn violent as the 29-year-old suspect starts firing repeatedly, injuring the two men and killing the American

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, on Sunday, determined the cause of death of Hussle. According to the department's statement obtained by E Online, the "died from gunshot wounds on the head and torso."

The Police tweeted that Hussle was "taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:55 pm. The manner of death was certified as a homicide."

LAPD also mentioned in a tweet that they had a suspect in mind and were trying to locate him.According to a law enforcement source, the shooter has ties with a gang and the motive behind Hussle's murder was personal and not gang-related.

On Sunday, before the incident took place, Hussle had tweeted an ominous message about his enemies. "Having strong enemies is a blessing," he wrote. (ANI)

The rapper's sudden and tragic death left everyone in a state of shock. Fellow artists including Drake, Rihanna, Michael B. Jordan, Pharrell Williams, and Jada Pinkett Smith, among many others, took to their accounts to mourn the loss of the

