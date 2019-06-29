Is Katherine Schwarzenegger changing her name after marriage?

Author Katherine Schwarzenegger, who married actor Chris Pratt earlier this month, has hinted at an addition to her birth name.

Schwarzenegger shared a photo of a Smith+Mara necklace with the initials 'KSP' on her Instagram story.

"I love this so much @SmithandMara," Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption.

However, the name on her social media handles remains unchanged.

Schwarzenegger and Pratt got hitched in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family earlier this month. The duo was first seen together over a year ago during Arnold Schwarzenegger's day picnic last summer.

The wedding comes nearly two years after Chris announced his separation with Anna Faris in August 2017. Chris shares a six-year-old son Jack with Anna.

Before leaving for Hawaii on their honeymoon, the couple spent time with their family, including Jack, on the occasion of Father's Day.

