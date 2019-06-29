Disney halts Fox's 'Alien Nation' remake

Disney studio has decided to put a brake on Fox's remake of 1988 science-fiction thriller 'Alien nation'.

Fox signed director Jeff Nichols to helm and write the project in 2016. Idris Elba, Andy Serkis, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Sonoya Mizuno were signed to star in the film, reported Variety.

The 'Alien Nation' is being put on hold rather than being put into turnaround after Disney completed its USD 71.3 billion acquisition of much of 21st Century Fox's film and television assets.

Disney closed down the Fox 2000 label in March and ditched Fox's motion-capture picture 'Mouse Guard' a few weeks before the start of production.

Set in Los Angeles, the original 'Alien Nation' is about an enslaved alien race, the Newcomers, landed in the Mojave Desert. James Caan portrayed a police officer partnered with an alien, essayed by Mandy Patinkin.

Produced by Gale Anne Hurd and Richard Kobritz, 'Alien Nation' was a moderate success with a USD 25 million gross.

