Japan extends sanctions on N Korea for 2 years

on Tuesday (local time) decided to extend its sanctions on for two more years, in a bid to pressurise to dismantle its nuclear weapons programme and to resolve the long-standing issue of abduction of Japanese nationals.

The sanctions impose a blanket ban on bilateral exports and imports and bars the entry of North Korean-registered vessels into Japanese waters, as well as ships which have stopped at a North Korean port, Times reported.

first slapped sanctions on in 2006 after the communist country's first nuclear arms test. In recent times, extended the sanctions several times, in addition to the sanctions imposed in line with the resolutions.

Japan has blamed for the abduction of its 17 nationals and suspects Pyongyang's involvement in more disappearances of its citizens.

The move comes as Japanese has expressed his keenness to hold talks with North Korean leader to discuss denuclearisation and the issue of abduction of Japanese nationals.

Japan's move comes after the summit in February between Kim and US ended in a stalemate. No joint statement was released following the talks, as it is reported that the two could not resolve their differences on sanction waivers.

