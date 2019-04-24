Israeli PM intends to name Golan Heights settlement after Donald Trump

Israeli on Tuesday (local time) said that he intends to name a new settlement in the after US

The move would be in appreciation of Trump's recognition of Israel's sovereignty over the

wrote on his official handle, "I'm here on the beautiful All Israelis were deeply moved when Trump made his historic decision to recognize Israel's sovereignty over the "

The Israeli PM goes on to add, "Therefore, after the holiday, I intend to bring to the government a resolution calling for a new community on the Golan Heights named after "

On March 26, President Trump had signed an official decree in Washington DC, recognising Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

The proclamation had escalated tensions between and Scores of Syrians hit the streets to protest against the US decisions.

had formally annexed the territory in 1981 after capturing the region from during the six-day war in 1967. The Israeli annexation has long been decried by the community which regards Golan Heights as an occupied territory and Israeli settlement in the region illegal as per international law.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)