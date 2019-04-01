ISRO launches electronic intelligence satellite with 28 others, Chandrayaan 2 launch in May

on Monday successfully launched an along with 28 foreign satellites, in yet another achievement for the (ISRO).

PSLVC-45 successfully injected EMISAT into sun-synchronous polar orbit on Monday after its launch from in Sriharikota at 9.30 am, ISRO K Sivan said.

He said it is for the first time that a PSLV is carrying out three orbital mission in a single flight.

The carried 28 international customer satellites from four countries -- Lithuania, Spain, and the USA. All these satellites were launched under commercial arrangements.

Another significant aspect is that around 95 per cent of hardware for this mission is "fabricated outside ISRO", Sivan said, referring to the role of private industry in the mission.

"In fact, the payload for this was fabricated in Bengaluru-based industry," the ISRO added.

The satellite is now marching towards the 485km orbit to do its function as an orbital platform for experiments, he added at a press conference here after the launch.

"This time, the mission is very innovative as three experiments were attached to it -- from ISRO for capturing messages transmitted from ships, automatic Packet Repeating System from AMSAT (Radio Amateur Satellite Corporation) and Advanced Retarding Potential for Ionospheric Studies (ARIS) from and Technology (IIST) for the structural studies of ionosphere," he added.

After the launch of the and 28 other foreign satellites, ISRO tweeted, "Mission Accomplished ! Thank You for your support #PSLV45 #ISRPOMissions", from its official handle.

