Mumbai: Flat of Dawood Ibrahim's sister auctioned for Rs 1.80 cr

Dawood Ibrahim's sister Parkar's flat located in has been sold for Rs 1.80 crore in an auction by Smuggling And Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act (SAFEMA).

The base price of the flat was fixed at Rs 1.69 crore.

Along with Haseena's flat, four other properties of Dawood's relatives were also auctioned.

A total number of 30 parties took part in the auction through e-auction, public auction and sealed tender.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)