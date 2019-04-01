JUST IN
Mumbai: Flat of Dawood Ibrahim's sister auctioned for Rs 1.80 cr

ANI  |  General News 

Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar's flat located in Nagpada has been sold for Rs 1.80 crore in an auction by Smuggling And Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act (SAFEMA).

The base price of the flat was fixed at Rs 1.69 crore.

Along with Haseena's flat, four other properties of Dawood's relatives were also auctioned.

A total number of 30 parties took part in the auction through e-auction, public auction and sealed tender.

First Published: Mon, April 01 2019. 16:07 IST

